Canadian Opera Company general director Alexander Neef to leave for Paris in 2021

The Canadian Opera Company's general director has announced plans to leave the company in 2021.

The company says Alexander Neef has been named the next general director of Opera national de Paris.

His term in Paris begins in the 2021/2022 season, succeeding Stephane Lissner.

Until then, Neef will remain in Toronto, guiding the COC through to the close of its 2020/2021 season.

The German-born impresario began his tenure at the COC in October 2008, assuming the position left vacant by the death of Richard Bradshaw.

His contract was renewed in 2012 and again in 2017 for a tenure that was supposed to stretch through to the end of September 2026.