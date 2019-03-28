Man arrested in connection with shooting death in Whitchurch-Stouffville

Police have arrested the first of three men wanted in connection with the shooting death of a man in Whitchurch-Stouffville in March.

York Regional Police found Alex Perlmutter, 22, dead in the parking lot of a church in the Ninth Line and Aurora Road area just after 3 p.m. on March 27.

At the time, investigators confirmed Perlmutter was shot at another location, also a parking lot in Queensville Side Road and Highway 48 about 20 kilometres away. Police say he was driven to the church parking lot by a witness.

A 23-year-old Toronto man has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police say they are looking for two other suspects. One is described as a male wearing a large chain. The other is described as being shorter than the second suspect, and wearing blue shoes.

Investigators believe the suspects were driving a black SUV.

Perlmutter arrested for zoo theft

CBC News has confirmed Perlmutter was one of two men arrested last year in connection with the theft of a lemur, gibbon and tortoise from the Elmvale Zoo in Barrie.

The two were charged with breaking and entering as well as theft over $5,000.