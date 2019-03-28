Man found dead in Whitchurch-Stouffville church parking lot previously charged in zoo theft

York Region Police have identified a man found dead in the parking lot of a church in Whitchurch-Stouffville as 22-year-old Alex Perlmutter.

Police were called to the parking lot in the Ninth Line and Aurora Road area just after 3 p.m. Wednesday for reports that a man had been shot. They arrived to find Perlmutter lying between two parked vehicles.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have confirmed Perlmutter was shot at another location, also a parking lot in Queensville Side Road and Highway 48, about 20 kilometres away. Police say he was driven to the church parking lot by a witness.

CBC News has confirmed Perlmutter was one of two men arrested last year in connection with the theft of a lemur, gibbon and tortoise from the Elmvale Zoo in Barrie. The two were charged with breaking and entering as well as theft over $5,000.

Police are now searching for three black males who fled the scene in a black SUV.

The first is described as having cornrows in his hair, wearing a camouflage-coloured sweater and track pants and armed with a firearm.

The second is described as wearing blue shoes, and shorter than the other two.

The third was wearing a large chain and is about the same height as the first suspect.

Anyone who saw or witnessed anything in the area is asked to contact police.

Investigators are also canvassing the area for video surveillance and are asking anyone with dashcam footage to come forward to the homicide unit by calling 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7865 or leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.