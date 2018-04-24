Crown in van attack trial seeks access to Minassian's full interviews with doctor

Crown lawyers at the trial of the man who carried out a gruesome van attack in Toronto in 2018 are seeking access to interviews he had with psychiatrists hired by the defence.

Alek Minassian has admitted in court to killing 10 people and hurting 16 others when he drove a van down a crowded sidewalk near Yonge Street on April 23, 2018.

He has pleaded not guilty and has asked to be found not criminally responsible for his actions.

Crown lawyer Joe Callaghan says prosecutors have not received video and audio of interviews psychiatrists hired by the defence conducted with Minassian and his family.

Boris Bytensky, Minassian's lawyer, says the Crown has doctors' reports that summarize their findings and opinions on Minassian's state of mind, but the full video and audio of the interviews, as well as medical notes, are covered under litigation privilege.

Minassian's state of mind at the time of the attack is the sole issue to be decided at the judge-alone trial, which is being

conducted via videoconference due to the pandemic.

The defence has not yet stated what mental disorder Minassian will argue he suffered from at the time.

The 28-year-old Minassian faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.

He told a detective the attack was retribution against society because he was a lonely virgin who believed women wouldn't have sex with him.

Callaghan has filed a motion to get access to about 30 hours of interviews Minassian and his family gave to defence doctors, along with more than 100 pages of notes related to those interviews.

"The Crown is entitled to receive a complete a record of these interviews that exist," Callaghan said.

If Justice Anne Molloy sides with the Crown, there will likely be a delay in the trial so the prosecution and their expert witnesses can review the material, court heard.