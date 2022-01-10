Toronto van attacker sentencing delayed until after appeal in Quebec mosque shooter case

The man who deliberately killed 11 people by driving a van down a Toronto sidewalk will have his sentencing adjourned for several months.

Ontario's Superior Court of Justice says Tuesday's scheduled appearance for Alek Minassian will set a new date for the sentencing as it awaits a key Supreme Court of Canada decision in another case.

Justice Anne Molloy found Minassian guilty of 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder last year for his actions on April 23, 2018.

The court says it will wait until the Supreme Court hears an appeal in the Alexander Bissonnette case about sentencing rules on multiple murders that allow sentences to be consecutive.

The Quebec Court of Appeal overturned the 40-year period of parole ineligibility for Bissonnette, who pleaded guilty to six counts of first-degree murder after killing six people at a Quebec City mosque in 2017.

The Crown appealed to the Supreme Court after the Appeal Court found the consecutive sentencing provision to be unconstitutional.