Power restored to majority of homes and businesses in dark in Mississauga

Power has mostly been restored in Mississauga after thousands were in the dark early Wednesday, Alectra Utilities says.

The outage affected more than 6000 homes and businesses at its peak in an area from Highway 403 to the south, Bristol Road to the north, Mavis Road to the west and Cawthra Road to the east.

Only about six homes and businesses are still without power.

The utility estimates that the lights will be back on for that number at about 10:00 a.m.

Crews are investigating the cause of the outage, according to Sandy Dorschu, communication advisor for Alectra Utilities.

During the outage, Peel police had said some traffic lights were not working at various intersections in Mississauga.

Drivers were reminded to treat intersection as a four-way stops if the lights were out and no officer was present to direct traffic.