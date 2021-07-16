Scammers targeting Barrie neighbourhood where tornado struck, utility warns

An Ontario utility company is warning the public of a scam targeting residents in a neighbourhood struck by a tornado.

Alectra Utilities says it was notified by customers of people going door-to-door in Barrie, Ont., posing as company employees.

It says the reports involve "door hanger" notices asking residents for cash payments to inspect their homes.

Alectra is warning Barrie residents to be aware of the scam and call law enforcement if they encounter it.

The tornado touched down on Thursday afternoon, causing extensive damage in the city.

Local officials say 10 people were sent to hospital and more than 100 have been displaced.