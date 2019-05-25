Ontario government reviewing report from special alcohol adviser
Former MP Ken Hughes has delivered his report to Finance Minister Vic Fedeli
The Progressive Conservative government is now reviewing recommendations from its special adviser on alcohol as it looks at making changes to the system.
Ken Hughes, a former MP and Alberta cabinet minister, delivered his report Friday to Finance Minister Vic Fedeli on ways to improve consumer choice and convenience.
The Tories have already indicated they plan to put beer and wine in corner stores, but it may not be easy to do so.
The previous Liberal government signed a 10-year agreement with the brewers who own The Beer Store that permitted an expansion of beer and wine sales to hundreds of grocery stores.
In order to further expand those sales, Premier Doug Ford's government would need to break that agreement with the brewers, who have warned that doing so would trigger steep financial penalties.
The Tories also announced a number of loosened alcohol restrictions in last month's budget, including allowing alcohol to be served at 9 a.m., seven days a week, letting people consume booze in parks, and legalizing tailgating parties near sports events.
