Few complaints arose from alcohol in parks pilot project, city says

A pilot project that allowed Toronto residents to drink alcohol in certain parks wrapped up on Monday and the data shows there were few complaints that resulted from the public experiment, the city says.

In an email on Monday, the city said the number of complaints it received due to its Alcohol in Parks pilot was low. The pilot project ran from Aug. 2 to Oct. 9 in 27 parks across Toronto.

"The City has found that people complied with the guidelines set out by the Alcohol in Parks pilot program," the city said in the email.

From August 2 to Sept. 24, the city said it received two complaints related to alcohol in parks where people were allowed to drink, compared to 28 complaints related to alcohol in parks where people were not allowed to drink.

Over the same period, the city issued no charges related to alcohol in pilot parks and one charge related to alcohol in one of the non-pilot parks.

Coun. Josh Matlow, who represents Toronto-St. Paul's, said in an interview on Monday that he thinks the pilot wasn't necessary, but he is glad to learn that it showed that Toronto residents can drink responsibly in public places. He added that the city should just allow drinking in parks now.

"It doesn't surprise me that chaos didn't ensue and riots didn't break out. Toronto was just hesitant and sheepish about doing something that's normal in most every other place in the world. You know, responsible adults are going to act responsibly. People who don't act responsibly won't care about a pilot or a bylaw," he said.

"We should simply just allow responsible adults to enjoy a drink together in a park, like most cities around the world already allow, and move on with dealing with real problems," he added.

Matlow, who is in favour of legalizing the drinking of alcohol in parks, said the pilot touches upon an equity issue. He said some Toronto residents have backyards in which to drink alcohol but many Toronto residents do not because they live in apartments.

"They should have a place outdoors to be able to enjoy a drink with a friend responsibly as well," he said.

The city is conducting a survey based on the experience of people who used the pilot. The survey is open until Oct. 16.

In July, when the pilot was approved, city council voted to direct the general manager of its parks, forestry and recreation division to report to the city's economic and community development committee on the results of the pilot project. That report is expected in the first quarter of 2024.

Two city councillors, Paula Fletcher and Alejandra Bravo, asked the city to scale down the signs advertising the program around playgrounds. The city agreed to install new signage in some locations. (Patrick Morrell/CBC)

While the pilot may have gone smoothly, the size of the signs advertising the pilot became an issue early on, however.

Two city councillors, Paula Fletcher and Alejandra Bravo, asked the city to scale down the signs advertising the program around playgrounds. The city agreed to install new signage in some locations.

According to guidelines issued by the city, Toronto residents aged 19 or over could only drink within the pilot parks and between park hours, which were 5:30 a.m. to midnight.

They also had to dispose of empties in a park recycling bin or take them home, be respectful, not disturb other park users, and not supply or serve alcohol to people under legal drinking age.

Alcohol could not be consumed within two metres of playgrounds, wading pools, splash pads or skateboard parks, or inside the gates of an outdoor swimming pool or deck.

Public intoxication and disruptive behaviour, including public urination, were also not allowed.

On its website, the city included public health information about drinking: "Alcohol is the most commonly used psychoactive substance in Canada. Most adults drink alcohol in moderation and for them, alcohol is not a problem. However, for some people, alcohol can present harm to themselves or others including injuries and chronic diseases."