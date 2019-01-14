'She was my best friend,' mom testifies at trial of man charged in murder of Melissa Cooper

The trial of a man charged with first degree murder in the death and dismemberment of a 30-year-old Toronto woman in 2016 began Monday in Ontario Superior Court with emotional testimony from the victim's mother.

Melissa Cooper's remains — a partial torso — were found behind a butcher shop in the Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East area. The remains were discovered by a store employee who was doing a routine check of the premises. Her right arm was found on a conveyer belt at a recycling plant in North York but her head has never been found.

Albert Ian OhabOhab, who was arrested a week after Cooper's remains were found, stood expressionless as he pleaded guilty to committing an indignity to a body. He pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

It was an emotional day at the courthouse on Toronto's University Avenue for those who were close to Cooper, with several of her friends crying in the courtroom as the Crown outlined its case in front of Justice Suhail Akhtar.

Cooper's mother, Michelle Ball, the crown's first witness, wept on the stand talking about her daughter.

"She was my best friend," Ball told the court as she wiped away tears.

Melissa Cooper suffered from addiction issues but was rebuilding her life, according to testimony from her mother in court Monday. (Toronto Police Service)

Ball said while her daughter had struggled with addiction, she had begun rebuilding her life. She said Cooper had made progress, and for the first time, she had her own basement apartment where she lived alone with her cat Bella.

"She learned to live with her addictions. In the last year of her life, she learned to manage her addictions. Addiction is a life-long struggle, but she was living."

On the night of April 14, 2016 security footage captured Cooper at a Riverdale apartment building where she often visited friends.

Prosecutors say video surveillance will allegedly show Cooper meet Ohab on the elevator, get off with him on the 23rd floor and head towards his apartment.

Cooper was never seen or heard from again, missing several planned engagements over the next few days.

Ball, who said she normally talked to her daughter between six and eight times a day, told the court she could not track her down on her cellphone.

"She would always answer it, or she'd text me back if she didn't want to talk, but it was never off," she said.

Cooper's torso was found a few days later.

Cooper's remains were found behind Charlie's Meat and Seafood, a butcher shop in Toronto's Riverside area. (Nick Boisvert/CBC)

The Crown's evidence is expected to show Ohab was seen at a nearby Home Hardware buying a hacksaw, and blood samples taken from his bathroom weren't ruled out as Cooper's.

Cooper's exact time of death and cause of death have never been determined.

Other witnesses for the crown testifying Monday included one of Ohab's neighbours — Melvin Innocent.

He testified that back in April 2016, Ohab showed up at his door asking to borrow soap and bleach.

Innocent testified he gave those things to the accused and thought nothing of it. The crown is seeking to prove that Ohab needed the soap and bleach to try and help him cover up the killing of Cooper.

The defence is yet to make its case.