Man, 48, charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Brampton man last month
Ajay Chibber, 54, discovered with 'obvious signs of trauma' at commercial building in July
Peel Regional Police have made an arrest in the death of a 54-year-old man found at a Brampton commercial building last month.
A 48-year-old Brampton man now faces a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Ajay Chibber.
Police were called to the building in the area of Advance Boulevard and Alfred Kuehne Boulevard on July 5 around 12:45 p.m. to check on Chibber's well-being.
Chibber was found with "obvious signs of trauma" and pronounced dead at the scene. Const. Heather Cannon said he was believed to be living on the premises.
The 48-year-old accused is currently in custody pending a bail hearing.
The homicide and missing persons bureau continue to investigate, and ask anyone with information to contact them at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.