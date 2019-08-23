Man, 48, charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Brampton man last month

Peel Regional Police have made an arrest in the death of a 54-year-old man found at a Brampton commercial building last month.

A 48-year-old Brampton man now faces a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Ajay Chibber.

Police were called to the building in the area of Advance Boulevard and Alfred Kuehne Boulevard on July 5 around 12:45 p.m. to check on Chibber's well-being.

Chibber was found with "obvious signs of trauma" and pronounced dead at the scene. Const. Heather Cannon said he was believed to be living on the premises.

The 48-year-old accused is currently in custody pending a bail hearing.

The homicide and missing persons bureau continue to investigate, and ask anyone with information to contact them at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.