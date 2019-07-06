Police identify man found dead in Brampton commercial building

Peel police have identified a man found dead on Friday in a commercial building in Brampton.

Ajay Chibber, 54, was discovered with "obvious signs of trauma" in the area of Advance Boulevard and Alfred Kuehne Boulevard. Chibber was from Brampton, police said.

Const. Heather Cannon said Chibber was believed to be living in the premises where he was found. The building is part of a commercial plaza, she added.

Police were called to the building at 12:43 p.m. for a "premise check," which means police were asked to check on Chibber because he had not been heard from in some time.

His death was deemed suspicious and Peel police's homicide and missing persons bureau unit was notified.

"This is believed to be an isolated incident," police said in a news release on Saturday.

Officers taped off the scene on Friday as detectives investigated.

"Investigators are looking into circumstances and trying to try put all the pieces together as to what occurred," Cannon said.

Detectives are urging Chibber's friends to contact police because they are trying to determine what he was doing in the days that led up to his death.

Police say his death is Peel region's ninth homicide of the year.