Bodies of 2 men recovered at Ajax trench collapse, Durham police say

The bodies of two men have been recovered from a construction site in Ajax, Ont., after a trench collapsed Monday, police say.

Durham Regional Police confirmed two workers were found and pulled out of the trench by rescue crews at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday after "extensive recovery operation."

Authorities say the large trench at the site near Rossland and Westney Roads caved in around noon, burying two workers and injuring another two men.

One of the injured was taken to a local hospital for a broken ankle, while another was airlifted to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, police said.

Firefighters and crews using heavy excavating equipment worked through the night trying to retrieve the buried men.

The Ontario Ministry of Labour is holding the scene Tuesday to investigate the cause of the collapse.

Police have reopened Rossland Road West between Westney Road North and Ravenscroft Road.