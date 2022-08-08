2 workers trapped after trench collapses at Ajax road construction site, 2 others taken to hospital

Two workers are trapped after a trench collapsed at a road construction site in Ajax and two others have been taken to hospital, Durham Regional Police say.

Police said the industrial accident happened on Rossland Road West near Westney Road North. Police were called to the scene at about 12 noon.

One worker has been taken to a local hospital, while another worker has been airlifted to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, police said.

Ontario's Ministry of Labour said in an email on Monday that it is not known how badly injured the workers are. It said a ministry inspector has been assigned to the case and is at the scene.

"It has been reported that four workers were buried in a trench, and two workers are still believed to be buried at this time," Anu Dar, ministry spokesperson, said in the email.

Ajax Fire and Emergency Services is in control of the scene.

Police have closed Rossland Road West between Westney Road North and Ravenscroft Road as the investigation continues.