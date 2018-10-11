Ajax teacher charged with sexual assault on 10-year-old boy: police

A 31-year-old teacher is facing multiple charges in relation to alleged sexual assaults involving a 10-year-old student.

Durham Regional Police allege the incidents took place during the last school year at Da Vinci Public School in Ajax, Ont.

They say the teacher has also taught at three other schools in the Durham Region.

Police say the woman is facing two counts each of sexual assault and sexual interference — all of which involve a 10-year-old boy.

She has been held in custody for a bail hearing.

Police say they want to ensure there are no other alleged victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward.