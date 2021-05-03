Durham police search for 2 suspects following Ajax daylight shooting caught on video

Durham police released video on Monday of a shooting in Ajax that left two people injured.

Police say they are searching for two suspects in the shooting, which happened on Wednesday, April 26, at the intersection of Kingston Road and Harwood Avenue.

The video of the shooting shows two suspects exiting a dark-coloured car while stopped at the intersection.

WARNING: Some people might find this video disturbing.

The suspects are seen running toward a white car that was also stopped at the intersection. The pair opened fire on the occupants inside the white car before running back to their vehicle and driving away.

Durham police said they have arrested and charged two people, one male and one female, while two males remain at large.

The outstanding suspects are described as:

Male, black, wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes at the time of the incident.

Male, black, who was wearing a grey-hooded sweatshirt, light pants and white shoes at the time of the incident.

Both males are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact 911, police said.

Police are also asking anyone with dash-cam video or new information about this investigation to contact Det. Hawkes of the West Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2528.

Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).