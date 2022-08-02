Ajax shooting that left 6 people hurt sparked by verbal altercation, police say

A verbal altercation outside a restaurant led to six people being shot in Ajax early Monday, Durham Regional Police say.

The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. at the rear of the Dams Foods on Harwood Avenue South, police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

Officers found five people with gunshot wounds, while a sixth person showed up at a Toronto hospital, also suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say they believe that earlier in the day, a male was at a customer appreciation party at the restaurant and ended up in a verbal altercation with some patrons.

No other suspect information has been released.

"The suspect left the restaurant and hours later returned and opened fire at the party," police said in a news release. Three men and three women were shot. Two victims suffered life-threatening injuries, while four suffered non-life threatening injuries.

All of the victims are now listed in stable condition, police say.

Investigators are still looking for witnesses and any evidence that could identify the suspect.

Police also say a suspect vehicle was involved, which a dark colour with four doors.