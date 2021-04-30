2 people charged in connection with Ajax shooting that put 2 victims in hospital

Two people have been charged in connection with a shooting in Ajax that sent two victims to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened in the intersection of Kingston Road and Harwood Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. Police were called to the area at about 4:20 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Police had determined that people in two vehicles were involved, according to Const. Crystal Fitzgerald, spokesperson for the Durham Regional Police Service.

Fitzgerald said there was an altercation before the shooting, which doesn't appear to be a random

According to Durham police, two people were taken to a trauma centre in Toronto with life-threatening injuries.

In a news release Friday, Durham police said they have arrested two suspects, one male and the other female.

The male suspect allegedly assaulted a police officer during the arrest and then proceeded to take off on foot.

Police say during the chase the suspect fled into a residential area but was eventually taken into custody with the help of Toronto Police.

Durham police officers look at a white car that appears to have been fired upon in Ajax on Wednesday. (Michael Charles Cole/CBC)

The 26-year-old male has been charged with:

Possession of a restricted firearm.

Occupying a vehicle with a firearm.

Discharging a firearm with intent.

Assault with intent to resist arrest.

Escaping lawful custody.

Failing to comply with release order.

He is being held while he waits for a bail hearing.

The female suspect, 24, is also facing multiple charges, including:

Possession of a restricted firearm.

Occupying a vehicle with a firearm.

Discharging an airgun with intent to endanger life.

Careless storage of a firearm.

Police say the female suspect has been released on an undertaking.

It is unclear at this time if there was any relation between the suspect and victims.

Police are urging anyone with new information on the shooting to contact them.