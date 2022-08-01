6 people shot in early morning shooting outside Ajax restaurant

Six people were shot outside a restaurant in Ajax early Monday, Durham police say.

One of the victims underwent surgery for life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition, according to Det. Kristy Mackinnon, who spoke to media at the scene.

The other five victims had non-life threatening injuries, she added.

The shooting happened at the rear of an establishment in a strip mall on Harwood Avenue at around 1:20 a.m. When police responded, they found five of the victims, while a sixth was later located in a hospital.

Mackinnon said there was a large barbecue function ongoing at the time and many people attended.

The shooter, or shooters, left the area in a dark coloured, four door vehicle, she said. No further details were known at the time of the media briefing.

Police are asking for anyone who was at the party and may have pertinent information to come forward.