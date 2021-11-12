3 charged with 2nd-degree murder after fatal Ajax shooting

Three people have been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old man in Ajax Thursday.

Maurice Fullerton died after being found with gunshot wounds at a home on Pembry Drive.

Mac Jemmott told CBC News he went to highschool with Fullerton, who he affectionately called "Moe," and that the two were like brothers.

"This is shocking," Jemmott said. "I'm still shaking on the inside... This is too close to home."

Jemmott described Fullerton as a "homebody," saying the night before the shooting, he and Fullerton were watching anime together at Fullerton's home after work.

"I told him, 'I'll see you tomorrow and we'll start a different series,'" he said.

Fullerton was a father of two, who loved comic books, working out at the gym and his dogs. He was not living with his children at the time of the shooting, Jemmott said.

Police were called to the home where Fullerton lived near Kingston Road and Westney Road South around 4:25 a.m. for an armed person call.

Fullerton was rushed to a trauma centre in Toronto, but died a short time later.

A woman was also inside the home, but was not hurt, police said.

"This is now a homicide investigation," said Durham Regional Police Acting Sgt. George Tudos in an interview at the scene Thursday.

In a news release Friday, police said the three men, one 22-year-old and two 25-year-olds, were arrested shortly after the incident at a home on Highland Avenue.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext.5418 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).