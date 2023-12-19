A set of twins from Ajax, Ont. were given almost no chance of survival at birth — now, they’re thriving. Adiah and Adriel Nadarajah were born four months early on March 4, 2022 and now hold two world records for the youngest and lightest premature babies born in history. CBC Toronto visited the twins and their parents to find out how they’re doing.

Shakina Rajendram and Kevin Nadarajah don't care much that their children are world record holders.

Nearly two years after the Nadaraja twins became the youngest and lightest premature babies born in history — according to the Guinness Book of World Records — their parents only care that their children are alive and well.

Adiah and Adriel were born on March 4, 2022, a mere 22 weeks into Rajendram's pregnancy.

When she went into labour, two days earlier, Rajendram was told it was all but guaranteed the children would die shortly after she gave birth.

But when they came into the world at Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital, weighing a combined 750 grams, or 1.65 pounds, doctors were able to keep them alive.

As they approach their second birthday, CBC Toronto checked in with the family to see how the babies, now toddlers, are doing.