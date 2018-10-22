Ajax election: Shaun Collier leading in mayoral race

Shaun Collier is leading in the race for mayor of Ajax, which will decide the town's first new mayor in more than two decades.

Collier has so far received 10,799 votes — 42.8 per cent of the total ballots cast — ahead of four other candidates, including fellow former regional councillor Colleen Jordan.

The vote was the first since the mid-'90s not to feature long-term mayor Steve Parish. Parish was first elected in 1995 and was the longest serving mayor in the town's history.

Regional councillors​ Ward 1: Marilyn Crawford Ward 2: Sterling Lee Ward 3: Joanne Dies Local councillors​ Ward 1: Rob Tyler Morin Ward 2: Ashmeed Khan Ward 3: Lisa Bower

The town posted the results of the election shortly after voting ended at 8 p.m.

Monday's election was also the town's first under a new three-ward system, where one local and one regional councillor were elected in each ward. Previously, the town had elected local councillors in four wards and two regional councillors, who covered two wards each.

Ajax's election was mainly fought over development issues.

An expansion of Casino Ajax, which was granted approval by Premier Doug Ford earlier this month, remained an important issue. So, too, did a potential regional airport project and a proposed enlargement of the Greenbelt to include the headwaters of Carruthers Creek, even though that project was rejected by the Durham regional council in September.

Parish had pushed for the Greenbelt expansion, but others in the region were opposed, saying the land could be used to build new housing for future residents.

Problems related to the Duffin Creek Water Pollution Control Plant, which has been the cause of a lot of algae along the town's shoreline, also figured as a major concern among voters.