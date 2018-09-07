Search and rescue teams look for missing boater near Ajax
One of the men already found by police said the missing boater was not wearing a life jacket
Search and rescue teams are scouring the shore of Lake Ontario near Ajax for a missing boater.
Durham police began their search at around 2 p.m. Thursday after officers came upon an empty boat near Rotary Park on the Ajax waterfront.
A police inspector said the boat's engine was running.
After a searching the area, officers found one of the two boaters, who said he last saw his partner at around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
The man told police that he and the missing boater had gone out on the water to film a video to post on YouTube.
He said the missing boater, in his 30s, was not wearing a life jacket.
A Royal Canadian Air Force Hercules plane was called in to assist the search Thursday evening, but the operation was called off due to darkness.
It has since resumed.