Search and rescue teams look for missing boater near Ajax
Search and rescue teams are scouring the shore of Lake Ontario near Ajax in search of a missing boater. Police launched the operation after finding an empty boat with its engine running near Rotary Park on Thursday afternoon.

One of the men already found by police said the missing boater was not wearing a life jacket

A Royal Canadian Air Force Hercules plane like this one has been called in to assist the search. (Royal Canadian Air Force)

Durham police began their search at around 2 p.m. Thursday after officers came upon an empty boat near Rotary Park on the Ajax waterfront.

A police inspector said the boat's engine was running.

After a searching the area, officers found one of the two boaters, who said he last saw his partner at around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

The man told police that he and the missing boater had gone out on the water to film a video to post on YouTube.

A helicopter searches Lake Ontario near Rotary Park in Ajax. (Ali Chiasson/CBC)

He said the missing boater, in his 30s, was not wearing a life jacket.

A Royal Canadian Air Force Hercules plane was called in to assist the search Thursday evening, but the operation was called off due to darkness.

It has since resumed.

