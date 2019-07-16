Ajax man employed as ride share driver charged with sex assault in Toronto

Toronto police have arrested and charged an Ajax man employed as a ride share driver after he allegedly sexually assaulted and choked a young woman on the weekend.

The man, 33, has been charged with sexual assault, robbery and overcome resistance by choking.

He drives for Uber and Lyft, according to Const. Caroline de Kloet, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

Police said the sexual assault allegedly occurred in the area of Caledonia Road and Lawrence Avenue West early Sunday. Officers were called to the area at 3:53 a.m.

According to police, the incident began when a woman, 21, ordered a ride share.

"She was picked up by a man who said he was a ride share driver," police said in a news release on Monday.

The man drove her to a secluded area where he allegedly sexually assaulted her, police said.

Police allege the man then stole the woman's cell phone and forced her out of the car.

De Kloet said both companies, Uber and Lyft, are co-operating with detectives in their investigation.

The man is scheduled to appear on Tuesday in a Toronto courtroom.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.