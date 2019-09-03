Ajax man, 56, charged in connection with plot to murder Jamaican couple

A 56-year-old man from Ajax, Ont., has been charged with conspiring to murder a couple living in Jamaica, Durham police say.

The accused was arrested on Tuesday following a months-long investigation, which also included the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States.

Police say the accused was cornered while driving in the Highway 401 and Brock Road area of Pickering.

Durham Regional Police investigators say that in late May of this year, they received information from the RCMP about an alleged plot to kill two Jamaican residents.

Durham's homicide unit began a coordinated investigation with the assistance of the RCMP, the FBI and the Major Organized Crime and Anti-Corruption Unit (MOCA), which is based in Jamaica.

Investigators say they were able to confirm that the accused, a Canadian citizen, had travelled to Jamaica in mid-May 2019 to help plan the alleged murder.

The plan did not proceed and the Jamaican couple was unharmed, Durham police say. Investigators did not disclose any other details.

The accused was held for a bail hearing.



Police are asking anyone with information about the investigation to contact the Durham Regional Police Service homicide unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5407.