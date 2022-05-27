Ajax man dies in collision on Highway 407 in Whitby

A man has died following a fatal collision on Highway 407 in Whitby.

OPP officers were called to the scene at Lake Ridge Road, east of Toronto at 6 a.m. Friday morning. Paramedics found a 32-year-old man from Ajax dead in a ditch on the east side of Lake Ridge Road. He had been driving a black pickup truck.

Police say it was a single vehicle collision. They are investigating if alcohol was a factor or if the driver wasn't wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said.

Lake Ridge Road northbound and southbound over Highway 407 will be closed until Friday night. The eastbound ramp off Highway 407 to Lake Ridge Road will also be closed.

Police are appealing for witnesses.