Pedestrian thrown through air, seriously hurt in Ajax hit and run
The female victim was "possibly in her early 20s," Durham police said in a tweet.

Police searching for driver who struck a 26-year-old woman Tuesday evening

Durham police said the woman has serious but not life-threatening injuries. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Police are trying to find a driver in a hit-and-run collision after a pedestrian was thrown through the air and seriously injured in Ajax on Tuesday evening, Durham police say.

A 26-year-old woman was hit around 7:40 p.m. at the intersection of Taunton Road E. and Gillett Drive, police said.

She was thrown through the air and suffered "multiple, serious injuries," police said. The victim was rushed to a Toronto hospital, but police say her injuries are not life-threatening.

Polcie are asking for witnesses to help identify the driver. The vehicle involved may have been a black Honda sedan, police said.

Durham police said they found debris and car parts that could help the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cst. Anderson at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2128 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers. Police say tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

