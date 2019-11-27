Pedestrian thrown through air, seriously hurt in Ajax hit and run

Police are trying to find a driver in a hit-and-run collision after a pedestrian was thrown through the air and seriously injured in Ajax on Tuesday evening, Durham police say.

A 26-year-old woman was hit around 7:40 p.m. at the intersection of Taunton Road E. and Gillett Drive, police said.

This closure is for a fail to remain collision. Female possibly in her early 20s was struck and suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. Female taken to Toronto area hospital. <a href="https://t.co/ZqJ0hiGgOq">https://t.co/ZqJ0hiGgOq</a> —@DRPS

She was thrown through the air and suffered "multiple, serious injuries," police said. The victim was rushed to a Toronto hospital, but police say her injuries are not life-threatening.

Polcie are asking for witnesses to help identify the driver. The vehicle involved may have been a black Honda sedan, police said.

Durham police said they found debris and car parts that could help the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cst. Anderson at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2128 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers. Police say tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.