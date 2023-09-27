Man charged after fatal hit and run in Ajax

A man is facing several charges after an alleged hit and run in Ajax earlier this month that led to the death of a 57-year-old woman.

In a news release issued Wednesday, Durham police said the incident happened on the morning of Sept. 20 in the area of Kingston Road and Harwood Avenue. Officers were called about a woman lying on the roadway near the intersection, where she was later found with "severe head trauma," investigators said.

The woman was rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre, but she later died, according to the release.

Officers recovered surveillance footage that showed a man driving a white Dodge pickup truck was involved in the incident, police say. The man was going north on Harwood Avenue, when he turned into a plaza in the area and allegedly struck the woman in the roadway before taking off, according to investigators.

A 56-year-old Ajax man is now facing charges of careless driving causing death, leaving the scene of a fatal accident, public mischief and driving while under suspension.

He was released on an undertaking, according to the news release. Anyone with information about the investigation is being asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5217, or Crime Stoppers.