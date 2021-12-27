Man shot dead at Ajax home, investigators canvassing area, police say

A 27-year-old man has died after a shooting at an Ajax home on Monday morning.

Durham Regional Police said they received a call about a shooting at a home on Denny Street, south of Bayly Street East, shortly after 2 a.m.

When police arrived, a 27-year-old man was found and pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say he was the only victim of the shooting.

Durham police's homicide unit is investigating and will be canvassing the area.

Police said there is no information on a potential suspect or suspects at this time.