Person dead after 'very serious' crash in Ajax

One person is dead following a "very serious" crash in Ajax, Durham police say.

Police are closing roads in the area of Westney Road north of Kingston Road as officers investigate

CBC News ·
Durham police say two vehicles were involved in a crash around noon in Ajax. (DRPS Twitter)

Police were called at about 12 noon on Tuesday about a two-vehicle crash on Westney Road north of Kingston Road.

When police arrived, they found the person without vital signs. The victim's age and sex were not released. An air ambulance had been called to the scene.

Const. George Tudos, spokesperson for the Durham Regional Police Service, said it's not clear if anyone else was injured in the crash.

Roads in the area are being closed as officers investigate. 

