Person dead after 'very serious' crash in Ajax

One person is dead following a "very serious" crash in Ajax, Durham police say.

Police were called at about 12 noon on Tuesday about a two-vehicle crash on Westney Road north of Kingston Road.

When police arrived, they found the person without vital signs. The victim's age and sex were not released. An air ambulance had been called to the scene.

Const. George Tudos, spokesperson for the Durham Regional Police Service, said it's not clear if anyone else was injured in the crash.

Roads in the area are being closed as officers investigate.