Police charge 3 teens after flyers with 'hateful messages' targeting 2 girls posted in Ajax

Three male teenagers have been charged in connection with offensive flyers targeting two young girls that were found posted around the Ajax area, Durham Regional Police say.

In a statement, the Durham District School Board (DDSB) described the incidents as "extremely upsetting and unsettling incidents of anti-Black racism."

The accused — ages 15, 17 and 18 — are each facing five charges of harassment by means of repeated telecommunications, police say.

Shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, members of Durham police's West Division responded to the area of Rossland Road West and Ravenscroft Road in Ajax after being notified of offensive flyers that were hung in the area.

"A total of five flyers were recovered, each containing an offensive message and a contact phone number," police said in a news release issued Sunday.

"Investigators were able to determine the phone numbers belonged to two young females who were unaware their numbers were listed."

Police said officers began an investigation, which included reviewing surveillance video and speaking with witnesses, and led them to three male teens.

Police said a 17-year-old male had contact with both female victims prior, and it is believed as an act of revenge he created the flyers with their phone numbers in the hopes the content would cause them to receive a negative response from the community.

The 15-year-old and 17-year-old cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, and police said the name of the 18-year-old is being withheld to protect the identity of the victims.

Do not distribute flyer: police

"At this point in the investigation, it is believed the flyers were intended to cause harm to the victims," investigators said in the news release.

Police are asking anyone who may have a copy of the flyer to not distribute it.

"Despite the intent to cause distress to the female victims, the flyers contain hateful messages that have and will continue to cause distress to our community," police said in the release.

According to police, the flyers were initially investigated as public incitement of hatred, however after reviewing video surveillance, statements and speaking with the people involved, officers concluded this was not their intended purpose.

Durham Regional Police say they recognize that the victims are not the only people harmed by the flyers.

"We recognize how this has impacted our community and we offer our support and diligence to ensure those responsible are held accountable," police said.

'Disturbing incidents of anti-Black racism': DDSB

Meanwhile, the DDSB issued a statement from Director of Education Camille Williams-Taylor on Sunday, calling what happened "disturbing incidents of anti-Black racism and hate that impacted multiple schools and communities in Ajax over the past few days."

The school board said materials were discovered on and around school properties depicting "extremely offensive and hateful racist slurs, imagery and messaging targeting Black communities."

The board said in the statement that police have given assurances that there is no imminent threat of physical danger or safety risks for students, staff or schools.

"We recognize that staff who identify as Black have been particularly hurt by this incident, and we know that all staff have been negatively impacted…. The DDSB strongly and unequivocally condemns these acts of anti-Black racism and hate," the statement reads.

The DDSB said it has supports available to assist students, families and staff impacted by these events.

Police are asking anyone with new information about the incident to call the investigators at 905-579-1520 ext. 2542, or contact Crime Stoppers.