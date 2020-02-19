Toronto teen shot at Airbnb party calls new safety rules a PR stunt

A Toronto teen who was shot at an Airbnb mansion party is incredulous about new safety measures the company recently announced.

Sean McCann says the company's efforts at banning house parties and limiting young adults' ability to book properties is a public relations stunt.

The 19-year-old was shot at a party at a short-term rental in Toronto's west end last April, leaving him with nerve damage and a fractured pelvis.

The company has recently announced numerous regulations aimed at banning so-called "party houses" and allowing neighbours to complain about unruly properties.

McCann says the new rules will be difficult to enforce and people will easily find a way around them.

He says Airbnb needs to do more if it is serious about curbing violence at short-term rental properties.