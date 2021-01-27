Air Transat cancelling all flights out of Toronto for duration of winter season

Air Transat says it is suspending all flights from Toronto for the remainder of the winter season.

The Montreal-based Canadian airline says travel restrictions and measures implemented by the federal government, including the need to present a negative COVID-19 test and to quarantine upon entry to Canada have "had a significant impact on our bookings."

"We must, therefore, revise our winter flight schedule, as we have been doing since the beginning of the pandemic, based on the evolution of the situation and demand," spokesperson Debbie Cabana said in a statement to CBC News.

The airline said it will continue to operate flights out of Montreal to a total of six international destinations.

Those destinations include Cancun, Mexico; Holguin, Cuba; Port-au-Prince, Haiti; Punta Cana and Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; and Paris, France.