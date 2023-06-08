Worst of poor air quality, high pollution predicted for Thursday in Toronto

For the third day in a row, Toronto is under a special weather statement for poor air quality — and Thursday is predicted to bring the worst of it.

Environment Canada predicts Thursday will be an eight out of the 10-point Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) scale. The index measures air quality based on how it will impact health. That number signals a high risk during the day and means people may want to consider cancelling outdoor activities.

The weather agency said that's especially true for people who are considered high-risk, which include those with lung disease, such as asthma, people with heart disease, older people, children, pregnant people and those who work outside.

On Wednesday, Toronto was a seven on the AQHI scale, and was a six the day prior.

The weather agency says the smoky air from wildfires that are engulfing Quebec and northeastern Ontario should dissipate by Sunday, as a low pressure system is expected to bring in cleaner air.

But until then, Environment Canada recommends wearing an N95 mask to help reduce exposure to fine particles in smoke, if being outside is unavoidable.

"These fine particles generally pose the greatest risk to health. However, respirators do not reduce exposure to the gases in wildfire smoke," the federal weather agency said.

Environment Canada recommends the following:

If you or someone in your care experiences shortness of breath, wheezing, severe cough, dizziness or chest pains, stop outdoor activities and contact your health care provider.

If you are feeling unwell and experiencing symptoms, stay inside.

Keep your indoor air clean.

Keep your doors and windows closed if the temperature in your home is comfortable.

Take a break from the smoke by temporarily relocating or finding a place in your community with clean, cool air such as a library, shopping mall or community centre.

If you must spend time outdoors, a well-fitted respirator type mask that does not allow air to pass through small openings between the mask and your face can help reduce your exposure to fine particles in smoke.

Be sure to check on people in your care and those who may be more susceptible to smoke.

Evacuate if told to do so.

Review your wildfire smoke plan and make sure you have enough medical supplies if the smoke continues to be an issue.

Some programming rescheduled, cancelled across the city

Late Wednesday afternoon, Toronto Public Health said it was adjusting some programming across the city due to smoky air. It encouraged residents to reduce their exposure to the outdoors.

Those registered in city programming, particularly outdoor activities, are encouraged to check its website for possible cancellations or rescheduling, it said in a statement. Some recreation programs have been cancelled into Thursday, while other activities have been moved indoors, it said.

However, city sport fields, baseball diamonds and parks remain open. Public health said it recommends organizers of outdoor sports events consider air quality when making decisions around potentially modifying their plans.

Toronto has also suspended outdoor activities at city-run early learning and childcare centres.

WATCH: Here's how to protect yourself from wildfire smoke

How to protect yourself from wildfire smoke Duration 1:26 Air quality warnings are in place in parts of Canada and the U.S. due to smoke from wildfires. Here are some ways you can protect yourself.

City said Toronto's Streets to Homes community outreach team is encouraging those who are homeless to conduct wellness checks and encourage people to come indoors.

"In light of worsening air quality, the City is working to activate additional temporary contingency spaces at various shelter sites in areas not used for sleeping, such as common areas," it said.

Further cancellations include the Toronto History Museums which have cancelled all outdoor programming.

On Wednesday night, the Toronto Zoo said it would limit its hours from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday due to poor air quality from the smoke and provide protective masks to staff and volunteers required to work outdoors. Outdoor time is also being limited for some animals.

Woodbine Entertainment cancelled Thursday's live racing for the safety of the horses and participants.

Three Toronto-area school boards move recess indoors

Due to the air quality warning for the Toronto area, two school boards in the region have opted to move recess inside for safety, while others say they are monitoring the situation.

The Toronto District School Board announced Wednesday evening that all outdoor activities, including recess, athletic events, field trips and local school events on Thursday will be moved indoors or rescheduled.

On Wednesday, the York Catholic District School Board held indoor recess all day. The York Region District School Board also told CBC News that indoor recess will be held until further notice, along with the rescheduling or modification of any outdoor events.

Smog lingers over Toronto at sunrise Wednesday due to smoke from forest fires. (Patrick Morrell/CBC)

Other school boards published statements Tuesday, noting they were monitoring the situation. The Peel District School Board said that "strenuous outdoor activities" scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday would be cancelled, including athletic events. While outdoor recess is allowed to continue, it encouraged students to "avoid strenuous activity" and stay inside if they chose.

The Toronto Catholic District School Board said Tuesday that individual schools can decide how to handle the air quality warnings, stating that it recommends indoor recess be considered along with possibly rescheduling activities.

The Dufferin Catholic District School Board said it will also keep an eye on the air quality on Wednesday and that it would be going ahead with field trips due to difficulties in rescheduling.