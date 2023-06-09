Environment Canada ends special air quality statement for Toronto, but risk still moderate

Environment Canada has ended its special air quality statement for Toronto Friday, but still predicts a moderate risk to health, meaning residents should monitor for any signs of illness.

The weather agency forecasts that the city will reach a five out of the 10-point Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) scale on Friday. A five is considered to pose a moderate risk to health, which according to the scale, means that the people do not need to tweak their outdoor activities unless they experience symptoms from breathing in the polluted air, like a sore throat.

In this case, residents considered to be at-risk, which include those who have lung disease like asthma, older people and children, and pregnant people, should still consider reducing their outdoor activities if they feel unwell.

For Saturday, Environment Canada is predicting the conditions to be a four out of ten on the AQHI scale, signalling the city could soon emerge from the smoke that descended earlier in the week from wildfires in Quebec and other parts of Ontario.

The statement ended after being in place since Tuesday morning.

Steven Flisfeder, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada, told CBC News Thursday that multi-day air quality concerns are unusual for Toronto.

While he said it's a "big start" to fire season, it could be something residents should come to expect for the future.