Conditions predicted to worsen in Toronto as poor air quality, high levels of pollution confirmed

Environment Canada has increased the air quality risk level for Toronto Wednesday, up from Tuesday, as smokey conditions continue to swirl around the city and the smell of burning fills the air.

Yesterday, the weather agency had set Toronto's air quality to a moderate risk level on the Air Quality Health Index scale. On a scale of 1-10, the city was a five.

For Wednesday, Environment Canada predicts Toronto will reach a seven, which indicates high risk level during the day and that high risk is set to continue into Thursday.

The agency issued a special weather alert for the city Wednesday morning, stating that high levels of pollution had developed due to forest fires in Quebec and northeastern Ontario.

"Poor air quality will persist into the weekend," it said. Environment Canada's warnings were firmer than Tuesday, as the agency previously said there were hopes the conditions would ease by the weekend.

"Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone's health even at low concentrations. Continue to take actions to protect your health and reduce exposure to smoke," it said.

Air quality and visibility due to the wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour. But wildfire smoke can be harmful even at low concentrations, it said.

Those with lung disease, such as asthma, people with heart disease, older people, children, pregnant people and those who work outside are at higher risk of experiencing health effects, the agency said.

Wear a mask if outside, says Environment Canada

If you must spend time outdoors, Environment Canada recommends wearing a well-fitted respirator type mask like an N95 to help reduce exposure to fine particles in smoke.

"These fine particles generally pose the greatest risk to health. However, respirators do not reduce exposure to the gases in wildfire smoke," it said in its statement Wednesday.

It's important to stop activities if you feel unwell, it said.

Environment Canada recommends the following: