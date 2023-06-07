Conditions predicted to worsen in Toronto as poor air quality, high levels of pollution confirmed
Special weather statement for Toronto continues Wednesday
Environment Canada has increased the air quality risk level for Toronto Wednesday, up from Tuesday, as smokey conditions continue to swirl around the city and the smell of burning fills the air.
Yesterday, the weather agency had set Toronto's air quality to a moderate risk level on the Air Quality Health Index scale. On a scale of 1-10, the city was a five.
For Wednesday, Environment Canada predicts Toronto will reach a seven, which indicates high risk level during the day and that high risk is set to continue into Thursday.
The agency issued a special weather alert for the city Wednesday morning, stating that high levels of pollution had developed due to forest fires in Quebec and northeastern Ontario.
"Poor air quality will persist into the weekend," it said. Environment Canada's warnings were firmer than Tuesday, as the agency previously said there were hopes the conditions would ease by the weekend.
"Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone's health even at low concentrations. Continue to take actions to protect your health and reduce exposure to smoke," it said.
Air quality and visibility due to the wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour. But wildfire smoke can be harmful even at low concentrations, it said.
Those with lung disease, such as asthma, people with heart disease, older people, children, pregnant people and those who work outside are at higher risk of experiencing health effects, the agency said.
Wear a mask if outside, says Environment Canada
If you must spend time outdoors, Environment Canada recommends wearing a well-fitted respirator type mask like an N95 to help reduce exposure to fine particles in smoke.
"These fine particles generally pose the greatest risk to health. However, respirators do not reduce exposure to the gases in wildfire smoke," it said in its statement Wednesday.
It's important to stop activities if you feel unwell, it said.
Environment Canada recommends the following:
- If you or someone in your care experiences shortness of breath, wheezing, severe cough, dizziness or chest pains, stop outdoor activities and contact your health care provider.
- If you are feeling unwell and experiencing symptoms, stay inside.
- Keep your indoor air clean.
- Keep your doors and windows closed if the temperature in your home is comfortable.
- Take a break from the smoke by temporarily relocating or finding a place in your community with clean, cool air such as a library, shopping mall or community centre.
- If you must spend time outdoors, a well-fitted respirator type mask that does not allow air to pass through small openings between the mask and your face can help reduce your exposure to fine particles in smoke.
- Be sure to check on people in your care and those who may be more susceptible to smoke.
- Evacuate if told to do so.
- Review your wildfire smoke plan and make sure you have enough medical supplies if the smoke continues to be an issue.