Forest fires have Toronto facing higher levels of smoke, pollution yet again

Environment Canada placed the City of Toronto under a special air quality statement Sunday, almost two weeks after the city was first enveloped by an intense period of increased levels of smoke and pollution.

The federal agency says smoke plumes from forest fires in Quebec and northeastern Ontario have yet again deteriorated air quality in the city.

It ranked Toronto's air quality a five out of the 10-point Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) scale, which measures air quality based on how it will impact health. The number signals a moderate risk and means there is no need to cancel outdoor activities unless people are coughing or their throats are irritated.

Those considered at risk, however, should consider cutting back on or rescheduling strenuous outdoor activities if they are experiencing symptoms.

People at risk include seniors, infants, children, pregnant people, those who work outside or engaging in strenuous outdoor activities and people with chronic health problems such as cancer or diabetes.

Toronto remained under a special air quality statement from June 6 to 8, where at some points the city was considered "high risk" due to the levels of pollution and smoke in the air, also due to the ongoing wildfires.

To beat temporary but harmful effects the smoke can bring, the weather agency says people can stay hydrated, take a break from outdoor activities, stay indoors and wear a well-fitted respirator-type mask such as an N95.

Air quality and visibility can fluctuate and vary from hour to hour, but it says conditions are expected to improve overnight.