Passenger injured after opening aircraft door and falling to tarmac at Pearson Airport: Air Canada

A passenger on an Air Canada plane was injured this week after opening the door of their aircraft, which was still at a boarding gate at Toronto Pearson Airport, and then falling, the airline said.

In a statement on Wednesday, Air Canada said the incident happened on Monday during the boarding of a flight from Toronto to Dubai.

"While the aircraft was at the gate, a passenger who had boarded the aircraft normally, instead of proceeding to their seat, opened a cabin door on the opposite side of the aircraft," the statement from the air carrier said.

"The passenger sustained injuries falling to the tarmac."

Emergency services and the authorities were called to the scene.

Air Canada said the flight, a Boeing 777 scheduled to carry 319 people, was subsequently delayed and departed later.

The airline said all of its approved boarding and cabin operating procedures were followed and it continues to review the incident.