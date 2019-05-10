Three people were taken to hospital after an Air Canada Jazz plane and a fuel tanker truck collided at Toronto's Pearson International airport early today.

They collided around 1:36 a.m. ET Friday as Flight 8615 was taxiing to a gate in Terminal 1. The plane was originally headed from Toronto to Sudbury, but turned back to Pearson due to bad weather in the northern Ontario city.

Three people sustained "minor injuries," the Greater Toronto Airport Authority (GTAA) said in a brief email statement. It did not specify if the injured were passengers, crew or airport workers.

"Airport emergency services responded, and passengers and crew evacuated safely and have been moved to Terminal 1," the GTTA said.

"The aircraft and vehicle have been removed and the scene has returned to normal operations. There is no operational impact at the airport," it added.