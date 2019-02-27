Air Canada flight to India turns back after Pakistan closes airspace

An Air Canada flight from Toronto to Delhi turned back over Europe today when the Pakistani government decided to close its airspace amid heightened tensions with India.

The flight departed from Toronto at 9:39 p.m. ET Tuesday and has been in the air for more than 12 hours. It had already crossed the Atlantic Ocean and was flying over Europe when it turned around.

Air Canada also cancelled a Delhi-bound flight from Vancouver and has temporarily suspended service to India, a spokesperson said in an email.

The airline said it is monitoring the situation and will resume service "once the situation normalizes and we determine it is safe to do so."

The closures come amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Pakistan carried out airstrikes and shot down two Indian military jets on Wednesday, a day after Indian warplanes struck inside Pakistan for the first time since a war in 1971. Leading powers have urged the nuclear armed rivals to show restraint.

Flights on several airlines are affected.

Air Canada said it normally operates daily flights to Delhi from Toronto and Vancouver and flies from Toronto to Mumbai four times a week.