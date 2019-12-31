Video appears to show plane being towed into another at Pearson airport

Air Canada is investigating after a plane was towed into another at Toronto Pearson International Airport last week.

The airline confirmed that the incident was captured in a video posted online on Monday.

Xii, essa não é bem a virada de ano que se espera. <a href="https://t.co/hkxKUYDyBc">pic.twitter.com/hkxKUYDyBc</a> —@avioesemusicas

Peter Fitzpatrick, spokesperson for Air Canada, said that a Boeing 777 "came into contact" with a parked Airbus A321 on the tarmac, away from the terminal.

"Both aircraft were empty at the time and there were no injuries," Fitzpatrick said in an email Tuesday.

The Boeing 777 is back in service, but the airline is repairing the A321.