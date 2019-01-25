After 3 days in the dark, power is being restored to Wellesley Street apartment

There's welcome news for the approximately 1,000 residents living at a Wellesley Street apartment building where power and water had been shut off for three days.

Power is being restored to the building over the next 48 hours, officials say.

The 33-storey tower was without heat, water and electricity following a burst pipe that led to flooding in the building's electrical room.

Exactly what caused the pipe to break isn't yet known.

Meanwhile, fire crews will be on the site to make sure the process goes smoothly and are making a tough ask of residents: to prevent another setback, don't turn on everything on at once.