Canadian citizen fights to bring husband home from Afghanistan after he's threatened by Taliban

Elham Ghiyasi, a Canadian citizen, travelled to Afghanistan in May to get married, but the trip is turning out to be anything but a time of celebration for her and her husband.

Both are in hiding after the Taliban took over the capital, Kabul, last Sunday.

Ghiyasi's husband, Tariq, is a prominent physician in the city who has previously treated officials from foreign embassies. He's been threatened by the Taliban before and continues to face threats. CBC News is not disclosing his last name to protect his privacy.

"They're coming to my hospital and asking about me," said Tariq. "It's quite scary."

He's no longer working.

Fearing for her husband's life, Ghiyasi is trying to bring him back home with her to Canada. She has a flight booked for Aug. 26 and said she has contacted the Canadian government and embassy in Kabul about her case but hasn't heard back yet.

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada said it is monitoring the situation and working to ensure that Canadians who are in Afghanistan can return safely. The ministry also told CBC News that Ghiyasi's case is being processed and it will be in touch with her for next steps.

Afghans gather on a roadside near the military part of the Kabul airport on Aug. 20, 2021, hoping to flee from the country after the Taliban's takeover. (Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Images)

In another statement to CBC News on Wednesday, a spokesperson for federal Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said Canada will prioritize "reunification applications" for Canadian citizens and permanent residents with family in Afghanistan. Details on how or when that would happen were not included.

"I feel very anxious and distressed," said Ghiyasi. "I don't want my husband to get killed."

'We should have been way more prepared'

Niloufer Ahmadi, an Afghan refugee herself and immigration and refugee lawyer firm NK Lawyers, said Canada should have been ready to accept refugees and expedite immigration claims given refugee crises in the past.

"This is unfortunately not an unprecedented time," she said. "We have learned from Syria, and we have learned from Kosovo that human rights crises do happen. We should have been way more prepared."

Speaking with Afghan refugees through her practice, Ahmadi also said she learned people on the ground in Afghanistan were aware and fearful of what would happen once the Taliban took over. The possibility of a Taliban government was no secret, and one she said policymakers should have been better equipped to address.

Though she said she does appreciate what the Canadian government is now doing, she's urging Ottawa to do more.

"We're waiting for policy announcements to get grander, more refined and instructive of what is going to take place."

Ahmadi has helped Canadian clients who have been able to reunite with Afghan family members because they've either worked for the Canadian government or with the Canadian Armed Forces in Afghanistan.

While the government has said that it will expedite immigration claims for Canadians with family in Afghanistan, there haven't been any policies or procedures implemented to show how that will work. That means Ghiyasi will likely have to come back alone, said Ahmadi, and file for immigration for her husband from Canada.

"They keep saying updates will be following, but there is nothing," she said. "It's causing a lot of hysteria among Afghans in Afghanistan and Afghans in the diaspora."

Tariq knows he isn't alone. He said he's seen thousands of people waiting outside the embassy in Kabul and at airports each day, hoping to get on a flight out of the country. His parents have been at home with their door shut, not opening it for anyone out of fear.

"I'm exhausted and I don't know what to do," said Tariq.

"I really wanted to do work for my country, but now my hands are locked."