'I'm losing hope': Canadians trapped in Afghanistan speak out after deadly airport explosion

As explosions erupted inside a sewage canal outside Kabul's airport, the last site of hope for thousands trying to escape Taliban rule, one Canadian's children played on a tablet indoors, mercifully unaware of the horror outside.

It's been the only semblance of normal for the five children in hiding with their parents since the new regime's swift takeover of the city and much of Afghanistan.

The father, who previously worked for the Canadian government and asked to remain anonymous due to fear of reprisals from the Taliban, has lived in Toronto for 13 years. He was visiting Kabul to see family, when suddenly it appeared there was no way to get home.

"We've been telling our kids not to go outside," he told CBC News. "We try to keep them busy at home ... playing on their iPads and tablets."

A day before the blasts, he'd tried unsuccessfully to reach the Baron Hotel, a hotel designated by Global Affairs Canada for safety and possible evacuation from Afghanistan. On Thursday, a second explosion was confirmed at or near that very hotel. It's unclear if any Canadians were hurt or killed.

'I told him it was a picnic'

It had been a hot, gruelling two-kilometre walk to try to reach the hotel — the main road was too dangerous as it was guarded by the Taliban, the man told CBC News.

To shield one of his youngest from the reality of what they were facing, he and his wife said they'd packed for a day trip.

"My little kid, he's six years old, I told him it was a picnic," the man said.

"I don't like this picnic because we didn't end up in Canada," his son later told him.

Despite several attempts, his family couldn't make it on an evacuation flight before Canadian airlifts were suspended.

WATCH | Kabul airport blast victims arrive at hospital:

Kabul airport blast victims arrive at hospital 1:12 Multiple victims were taken to hospital in Kabul after at least two explosions near the airport. People had been urged to avoid the area earlier in the day due to bombing threats as the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan continues. 1:12

Just 24 hours earlier, there appeared to a window of hope with the Canadian government telling any of its citizens still in Afghanistan to urgently meet at the hotel.

In the time since, many have received instructions to stay away from the airport until further notice. Meanwhile, Canada confirmed earlier Thursday that its efforts to airlift those fleeing Taliban rule had ended ahead of the planned withdrawal of U.S. forces this Tuesday.

'I thought citizens would be evacuated first'

Just how many Canadians — and those who applied to come to Canada — remain stranded is unknown. CBC News spoke with two of them Thursday, including the man with the five children.

Another, a woman living within earshot of the airport, said she's feeling "desperate" since learning she won't be boarding a plane to come home anytime soon.

"I do feel angry," said the woman, who also asked not to be identified..

The Canadian citizen, who had travelled to Afghanistan earlier this year to be married, told CBC News she could hear Thursday's explosion from where she's staying.

"I don't know if you can hear the gunfire, it's still on," she said.

"I never thought this would be happening," she said. "I thought citizens would be evacuated first, but it's not like that."

Countless emails to the Canadian government have gone unanswered, she said. She said she received a warning to stay away from the airport, but no specific instructions on what to do now.

Desperation grows

In an email to CBC News, Global Affairs Canada said it's advising all Canadian citizens and permanent residents to shelter in place "until the security situation stabilizes."

The department says it has helped hundreds of citizens and permanent residents leave Afghanistan and that some Canadians who left on allied countries' flights or other means are now in third countries. No further evacuation flights are being planned and the Canadian embassy in Afghanistan has suspended its operations.

"Our primary focus is to identify ... how many are left behind as we cooperate with our allies to provide essential support to Canadian citizens and permanent residents remaining in Afghanistan," said spokesperson John Babcock.

For security reasons, he added, the federal government is not disclosing the number of Canadians on the Registration of Canadians Abroad database.

Meanwhile, her family members in Canada try to keep up her spirits, telling her to hold on.

Still, she said: "I'm losing hope."

Global Affairs Canada says those in need of assistance can contact the Emergency Watch and Response Centre 24/7 at 1-613-996-8885. Limited consular services will continue to be provided to Canadian citizens, it says.

Canadians should also register with the Registration of Canadians Abroad service, it adds:https://travel.gc.ca/travelling/registration