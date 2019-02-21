New
Canada to mark 5th anniversary of end of Afghan mission
A ceremony is set for Sunday in Ottawa to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the end of Canada's mission in Afghanistan.
Silver Cross Mother, Anita Cenerini, whose son died by suicide, is expected to attend
The National War Memorial will host the event.
Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay and the national Silver Cross Mother, Anita Cenerini, will be in attendance, flanked by veterans and their families.