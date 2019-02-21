Skip to Main Content
Canada to mark 5th anniversary of end of Afghan mission
Canada to mark 5th anniversary of end of Afghan mission

A ceremony is set for Sunday in Ottawa to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the end of Canada's mission in Afghanistan.

Silver Cross Mother, Anita Cenerini, whose son died by suicide, is expected to attend

The Canadian Press ·
A Canadian soldier, center, with the 1st Battalion, The Royal Canadian Regiment, carries his weapons after a mission with Canadian and Afghan troops in Khebari Ghar in the Panjwayi district, southwest of Kandahar, Afghanistan in 2010. A ceremony on Sunday in Ottawa will commemorate the fifth anniversary of the end of the Afghan mission. (Anja Niedringhaus/The Associated Press)

A ceremony is set for Sunday in Ottawa to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the end of Canada's mission in Afghanistan.

The National War Memorial will host the event.

Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay and the national Silver Cross Mother, Anita Cenerini, will be in attendance, flanked by veterans and their families. 

Anita Cenerini is the first military mother who lost a child to suicide to be named as the Silver Cross Mother. (Jillian Taylor/ CBC)
