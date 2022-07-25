Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Advocates call on Ford government to double ODSP amid rising cost of living

An open letter from the Income Security Advocacy Centre is asking the Ford government to double disability payments. The letter has garnered support from more than 200 advocacy groups and cites the rising cost of living as the impetus for the campaign.

Open letter from Income Security Advocacy Centre signed by more than 200 groups

The Canadian Press ·
An open letter from the Income Security Advocacy Centre is calling for the Province to double disability payments, as the rising cost of living is making it increasingly more difficult for low-income individuals to survive. Here, Premier Doug Ford takes the oath of office in Toronto on Jun. 24, 2022. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

More than 200 advocacy groups have signed an open letter asking the Ontario government to double disability support payment rates and ensure they keep up with the soaring cost of living.

The letter, released by the Income Security Advocacy Centre, says the government's plan to increase disability support payment rates in next month's budget is far from what financial aid recipients need to survive.

The recent provincial election saw the Progressive Conservatives promise to raise Ontario Disability Support Program rates by five per cent and introduce legislation to tie annual increases to inflation.

ISAC says this proposal amounts to $58 extra per month for ODSP recipients and doesn't account for the 458,000 low-income people who receive support through Ontario Works (OW).

Social assistance rates have been stagnant since 2018, with a single person able to receive up to $1,169 a month on ODSP and $733 on OW — well below the poverty line.

ISAC says record-breaking inflation rates have driven costs up so high that it's "impossible" for social assistance recipients to pay for basic needs, including housing, food and medication.

