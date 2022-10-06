Advance voting for Toronto's upcoming election opens Friday

Torontonians who want to cast their ballot ahead of the city's Oct. 24 election will get their chance this week as advance voting opens on Friday.

The advance voting period will run to Oct. 14, at 50 locations across the city that will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

Eligible voters must visit an advance voting station in their own ward.

You can find a location that's right for you on the city's MyVote website.

Not sure if you're registered to vote in this election? This handy guide can help.

With 31 candidates vying for the mayor's chair and 164 candidates running for a seat on council, this election will shape the city for years to come.

The city's full list of certified candidates for mayor, council and school board trustee can be found here. The link also includes contact information for any candidates who have voluntarily provided it.

CBC Toronto has asked voters to tell us what issues matter most to them heading into the election.

We have received nearly 200 entries so far, touching on a wide range of topics. Housing affordability and safer streets are still the top responses by a considerable margin. You can read more about what we've heard on those issues here.

You can let us know what your top issues are by filling out the survey below: