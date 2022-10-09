Advance voting opens for Toronto's upcoming election

Advance voting is now open for Torontonians who want to cast their ballot ahead of the city's Oct. 24 election.

The advance voting period began Friday and will run to Oct. 14, at 50 locations across the city. These locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

While some residents are opting to avoid the "crowd" by casting their ballots early, others have decided to wait.

Dan O'Brien wanted to "get out early and do what he needed to do," he said.

"I like to get ahead of the crowd that might be coming. I think it's important to get out and make your decision basically, and just get it done," O'Brien told CBC Toronto.

He said his candidate choice was influenced by several issues.

"For me it's about transportation, it's about affordable housing, it's about bike lanes. I think all those issues are quite important," he said.

"It's about what's happening in the parks. We've seen the last couple of years have been a bit challenging. So I voted for a candidate that I think that kind of speaks to all those issues."

Dan O'Brien says he wanted to get out early and do what he needed to do, so he opted for advance voting. (CBC)

Sandy Douglas also opted to vote in advance of election day. He said he can't help but notice "the lack of city service" in communities.

"[People] talk about garbage bins that are full and overflowing," he said.

"I live on Stafford Street … and the baseball diamond got done twice this year and yet the fees go up. There's a lack of service. I don't know if it's because of unemployment, I don't know if it's because people don't care, but it just seems to be a total lack of caring."

Douglas is encouraging other Toronto residents to vote.

"It's how you participate as a person in Ontario, in Canada, the free world. Voting is all a part of a right that we have, it's what we support," Douglas said.

"You can't just assume somebody else will do the task. You have to step up and do your part [and] voting is an example of that."

Sandy Douglas is encouraging fellow Toronto residents to vote. (CBC)

Unlike O'Brien and Douglas who opted for advance voting, Nina Adusei plans to vote on election day.

Adusei says transit is her number one priority because she commutes to work, but she's yet to decide which candidate has the best plan to address transportation.

"Everyone's talking about it, but I really don't feel like I'm hearing the action or like the strategy that's going to be put in place," she said.

Nina Adusei plans to vote on election day. She says transit is issue number one for her. (CBC)

Denise Williams plans to vote on election day. Affordable housing is at the top of her list of priorities.

"I think that currently, what we have sort of staked for affordable housing within condo developments is really low," she said.

Williams also wants to see more investment in green spaces within the city, because she finds "everything is very congested."

Denise Williams says affordable housing is at the top of her list of priority issues. (CBC)

Eligible voters must visit an advance voting station in their own ward.

You can find a location that's right for you on the city's MyVote website.

Not sure if you're registered to vote in this election? This handy guide can help.

With 31 candidates vying for the mayor's chair and 164 candidates running for a seat on council, this election will shape the city for years to come.