Advance voting locations open across Ontario, early voting available until May 28

Advance voting locations open today in Ontario as some party leaders fan out across the province to pitch voters on their platforms.

However, in the last 18 hours both NDP Leader Andrea Horwath and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner announced they'll be campaigning while in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Voting day is officially set for June 2 but people can start casting ballots as of Thursday.

The advance voting period will run until May 28, with venues open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For those who have received a voting card in the mail, your early voting location is printed on that document. If you're looking for more information about how to vote in Ontario's election, head to the Elections Ontario website.

Where the leaders are Thursday

New Democrat Leader Andrea Horwath was scheduled to visit northern Ontario today with a jobs announcement in Sault Ste. Marie before a planned afternoon visit with Indigenous leaders in Thunder Bay, but she will not be there as planned after testing positive for COVID-19 and will campaign virtually instead.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is scheduled to be in the Niagara Region with expected stops in Niagara on-the-Lake and St. Catharines.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is in Mississauga for a scheduled stop, while Green Leader Mike Schreiner is isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19.