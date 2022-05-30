More than 1 million Ontarians cast ballots during advance voting period

More than one million Ontarians cast a ballot at advance polls ahead of the June 2 vote, Elections Ontario said Monday.

The 1,066,545 votes represents about 9.92 per cent of the eligible electorate in the province.

For this election, the period for advance polling was expanded to 10 days from five in 2018.

Over those five days in 2018, some 698,609 people — or about 6.8 per cent of eligible voters — opted to cast a ballot.

The elections agency is reminding eligible Ontarians that they can still vote early at their local returning or satellite office until June 1. For those planning to cast a ballot on election day, you can find your polling station by entering a postal code at the Elections Ontario website.

CBC News reported last week that there will be 751 fewer voting locations provincewide during this election than in 2018. Eleven of Ontario's 124 ridings will see at least a 20 per cent drop in polling stations on election day.

You can see the full list here.

Meanwhile, Elections Ontario is also still urging anyone who is interested to sign up to work as an election official on June 2. The positions are paid.